Urbanites registered shock when they learned that Jasmine Guy had never been nominated for an Emmy Award in her illustrious career, despite immortalizing the famous Whitey Gilbert character on the seminal “A Different World” sitcom.

Guy, 61, learned during the 75th annual Emmy Awards nominations program that she received a nod for “\Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for her role in “Chronicles of Jessica Wu.”

The eminent actress played Barbara Baldwin in the episode entitled “Wanna Get Away?” on the show that centers on “a young girl on the autism spectrum who has mastered martial arts,” IMDb elucidates. “She becomes a hero in her city and takes down some of the most ruthless villains in Los Angeles.”

Fans took delight in Guy’s recognition after more than three decades in the entertainment industry.

The show congratulated Guy on Instagram, penning: “We are happy to announce that @iamjasmineguy has been NOMINATED for her role as Barbara Baldwin in the hit show Chronicles of Jessica Wu. This is Jasmine Guy’s FIRST nomination. We are truly honored to be part of history.” Actor and music producer Brandon Larkin added, “All the best upon this congratulatory news 🙏🏽‼️ @iamjasmineguy @ironbeard and crew.”

However, many fans were perplexed, if not flabbergasted, that Guy had never been bestowed such an honor as an Emmy nod before today.

“Awesome but it’s incredible that she received nothing for Whitley Gilbert,” one fan opined, according to The Jasmine Brand.

A second person was equally flummoxed, saying on TJB’s IG page: “ She played the hell outta Whitley Gilbert that should have been an award.”

Others also chimed in with a mixture of happiness and discontent about the industry on behalf of Guy:

“See this why black need they own not just the bet awards why do black people do this tf I wouldn’t want it tf !! No congrats needed you already won.”

“Longgggg overdue and well deserved ❤️.”

“She definitely deserved a few for Whitley!”

“She should’ve gotten one for A different world.”

“First!!!!! 🙋🏽‍♀️i have so many questions.”