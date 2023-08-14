Michael Oher says family portrayed in ‘The Blind Side’ lied, files legal docs

Former Super Bowl champion Michael Oher has filed a petition against the family portrayed in the Oscar-winning blockbuster film The Blind Side, accusing them of lying and taking advantage of him.

Oher, who won his chip with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, said in the legal documents he filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy “exploited” him “for their own benefit,” according to TMZ.

Oher is demanding the judge end the Tuohys’ conservatorship over his story, which the family allegedly sold to Hollyoood studio Fox to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars plus a percentage of future earnings.

“The Tuohys did tell Michael they loved him and that they intended to legally adopt him,” noted Oher’s legal documents. “Michael believed them, was delighted to be part of a real and stable family, and trusted Mr. and Mrs. Tuohy completely.”

The film’s accurate part was that they rescued Oher from living on the streets and moved him to their home.

Unfortunately, Oher learned this past February 2023, according to TMZ, that the Tuohy couple fooled him into signing paperwork that gave them conservatorship over his story, thinking that it was paperwork to begin the adoption proceedings. Worse, Oher said he never made a dime from The Blind Side while the family allegedly got the bag.

Sean Tuohy has vehemently denied all the accusations in an interview with the Daily Memphian.

Oher is requesting that there is an accounting of the money that his benefactors made off his story and then he wants to be awarded damages. TMZ reasons that this legal move is just the beginning of what may be a full-blown lawsuit.

Listen to Oher outline the alleged inaccuracies of The Blind Side.