Trump was arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail
Say what? Trump supporters compare his mugshot to MLK's (photos )
Donald Trump (Photo courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

The cringe-worthy conservative playbook on African Americans gets regurgitated by their unprincipled talking heads repeatedly as something like this: They routinely demean the entire Black race, blame Blacks for the country’s problems, and then use our iconic leaders to help peddle their nationalistic and racist agenda.

The formula was unveiled yet again by the dastardly former ESPN commentator-turned-Fox News host Will Cain who had the audacity to compare Donald Trump’s mugshot to that of Martin Luther King Jr.


Trump was arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, on charges related to campaign corruption and trying to overturn the Georgia election results in 2020.

Worse, the barbarous Cain and other unscrupulous personalities premeditatedly made the Trump-MLK comparison near the 60th anniversary of the unforgettable “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington in August 1963.


To be fair, one Fox contributor Jessica Tarlov vehemently rebuked Cain and said that Trump’s debacle in the criminal justice system right now is not near the levels of hell that MLK was forced to endure in his short life. 

Still, other unethical right-wing characters continued with the narrative that King and Trump’s “dream” are politically and historically parallel.

