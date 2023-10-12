Faith Wells shares a message from God in her new book

Through her trials and tribulations, Faith Wells has created a book that can help you through your spiritual journey and inspire you to become greater than you imagined. God Is Calling You offers devotionals for people looking for prayers, meditation, and wisdom, all from the lens of Wells’ life. Through reading the devotional, Wells hopes readers sharpen their ears to hear the voice of God and walk boldly into the calling God has placed on their lives.

Wells spoke with rolling out about the book and what inspired her to create it.

What is this book about?

God is Calling You is a 31-day devotional, and it’s filled with prayers, scriptures, journaling prompts, and stories from my life, to encourage people in their [faith]. When I was writing the book, I truly wanted God’s will for my life, and through that process, I was given confirmation that I am supposed to be writing books and I’m supposed to be speaking. God called me to this area, and so I believe that this book will help people discover God’s will for their lives and really follow the purpose that He has for them.

What inspired you to create this book?

My inspiration really came from a hard place I was going through. I had just lost my job, I was going through health issues, and I had lost my sister to cancer. There were so many things piling onto each other, and I just got desperate. I’m like, “God, I don’t know what’s going on in my life. I really just want you to show your face, and do something miraculous in my life.” It came from a hard place, and I truly wanted to seek God and ask His will for my life and get back on my feet because I was going through so much. I just wanted him to change my life. I wanted to improve in these different areas, so what I did was I decided to draw near to God. The verse says, “Draw near to God and he’ll draw near you,” and that’s exactly what He did. I decided to start praying and fasting, and I joined Pastor Michael Todd’s Transformation Church. They did praying and fasting in January 2022, so I decided to join with them. In one of his prayers, he said, “A lot of things will come out of the fast. There will be new jobs; there will be new things that God does.” Then he said, “Some of you will write new books.” When he said that, I was like, maybe during this time I should just write a new book. So during that time, I decided to write this book, God is Calling You.