In season two of REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff,” co-host Akilah Ffriend will explore the complexities of relationships. From romantic and friendship dynamics to mental health and authenticity in the industry, Ffriend aims to examine various aspects of relationships and provide guidance on navigating those challenges. She will be joined by co-hosts Brii Renee, Tori Brixx, Kennedy Rue McCullough, and Britt Hall.

The show will feature conversations with artists, entertainers, and business professionals, discussing topics such as dealing with struggle, healing, and having honest conversations. Through these discussions, Ffriend hopes to empower viewers to develop themselves and their relationships, both personally and professionally.

My Ffriend opened up to rolling out about her personal experiences.

How do you navigate difficult conversations in friendships?

I think you need to know your friend because the same message can be delivered to everybody but in a different way. If your friend is more emotional, maybe you don’t need to be straightforward. Maybe you need to “sandwich it” a little. Some friends are more passive and may not want to be open to hearing feedback or even giving you feedback.

It’s not all about fixing other people; sometimes, your friends need to check on you, too. It just goes back to knowing your friends, knowing your people, and being open and vulnerable enough to take that relationship to the next level. Conflict is necessary to reach that next level, and it doesn’t have to be an issue with you. It could just be an issue in life that you’re experiencing.

What are some tips you have for men and women when it comes to dating in 2023?

First, let people know that you’re available in some way. That doesn’t mean you have to put out a flyer or something like that, but sometimes people expect others to read their minds. You probably don’t know where the next person is if they’re not being forthcoming. Show that you are ready to receive love in some way, whether that be a serious relationship or just something casual. Secondly, put yourself out there. It won’t happen if you stay at home all day and night. Lastly, invest in yourself. Some of the best conversations and dates happen when you explore hobbies you enjoy and meet someone along the way.

What advice do you have for people trying to overcome being emotionally hurt by someone in the industry?

I’ve been experiencing that, too, and I’ve been trying to figure out the best answer for myself. First, acknowledge the fact that you’re hurting. Many people want to go through life pretending they’re fine and nothing affects them, but it’s important to acknowledge your pain. Sit with it for as long as you need to. Secondly, reach out to your community. You don’t have to deal with things alone. It doesn’t mean pouring your heart out to everyone, but it means recognizing when you need help and seeking support from the right people who have the capacity to help you.