Denzel Washington to reunite with Antoine Fuqua for new Hannibal movie

Pairing of legendary actor and director should be box-office magic
Denzel Washington (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Denzel Washington is to play Hannibal in a new film.

The 68-year-old Hollywood legend will reunite with Antoine Fuqua — who directed him in  the 2001 movie Training Day, for which Washington won an Oscar — for the upcoming Netflix production.


As well as playing the ancient Carthaginian general — famous for riding an elephant into battle with the Romans — Washington will also produce the film alongside Fuqua, Erik Olsen and Adam Goldworm, according to Deadline.

Hannibal commanded the forces of Carthage in their battle against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War —which took place from 218 to 201 BC — during which he invaded Italy using North African elephants to cross the Alps. Hannibal was also regarded as a master tactician when it came to defeating his opponents.


The movie is expected to be set after the battles between Hannibal’s troops and the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War.

Washington was previously linked to the role of Hannibal more than 20 years ago, but the actor didn’t want to be away from his family for a long period.

Vin Diesel has also previously spoken of a desire to make a trilogy of movies about Hannibal, which he wants to direct and star in.

“My reality is, I wake up and go, ‘I haven’t done the Hannibal trilogy.’ ” he told Men’s Health magazine in June 2021.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS