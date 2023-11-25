Aaron Hall has been swept up in the latest set of allegations in the state of New York. The state had a Nov. 24 deadline to seek justice for alleged attacks the statute of limitations would’ve previously prevented. The law was enacted by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in May 2022 before this past Black Friday’s deadline. One of the late lawsuits filed under the act was a woman outlets have called Jane Doe, who alleged Diddy and Hall took turns to rape her and a friend in 1990 or 1991 after an MCA Records event in New York City.

The two women were allegedly constantly offered drinks at the event before being invited to Hall’s apartment. Diddy allegedly “coerced” Doe into having sex with him.

“After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized,” according to the court documents, the Jamaica Observer reported. “As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The allegations had fans bringing up an old Hall interview with Vlad TV where he bragged about the size of his manhood and to ask Diddy if he was lying.

“I’d like for them n—- to see how I f—,” Hall said. “Like, we used to be with Jodeci, Puff, any of them n—-. They’ve been to my house, they’ve all seen me f—. They all know I’m a big n—.”

Damn!! If Aaron Hall was involved I believe it because that's all he brags about … Diddy, it's a wrap for you son! Cassie opened the flood gates to hell 👀✌🏾 #Diddy #cassie #aaronhall pic.twitter.com/zpso17WlC3 — Sheba Ⓥ 🌱 🇪🇸 (@BabeeSheba) November 24, 2023

Hall’s lyrics were also brought up. In his song “Don’t Be Afraid,” Hall sings, “You can yell and you can hit me/it just makes me horny.”