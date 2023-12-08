Megan Good’s hit show ‘Harlem’ renewed for season 3

Fans of Angie, Camille, Quinn and Tye can breathe a sigh of relief, now that it’s confirmed the girls are coming back for season three of the hit Prime Video series, “Harlem.”

The hip and stylish series follows the lives of four ambitious friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, careers and more in modern-day New York City. Since its 2021 debut, the series starring Megan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai has been a fan favorite and garnered critical acclaim.

Show creator and co-executive producer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, The Blackening) expressed her gratitude to fans and her excitement to get started on the series’ third season.

“The only thing more fun than making season two of ‘Harlem’ was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” Oliver said. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and, watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”

“Harlem,” which has the rare honor of scoring a perfect 100 on Rotten Tomatoes. Executive producers include Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams.

Season one and two of “Harlem” are currently streaming on Prime Video.