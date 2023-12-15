Anthony Anderson tapped to host 75th annual Emmy Awards

Comedian and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson has been bestowed the honor of hosting next month’s 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Originally scheduled to take place in September but delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA labor strikes, this year’s ceremony will take place at downtown Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. Anderson—a seven-time Emmy nominee himself—says he’s happy to get back into the swing of things.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves,” Anderson said in a statement. “And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards.”

Anderson jokingly said he’s happy to take on the hosting duties since a particular mega-pop star could not take the gig.

“When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable. And now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television,” he quipped.

The night figures to be one of excitement as fans wait to see who will reign supreme amongst heavyweight shows like “Succession,” “White Lotus,” and “Ted Lasso,” who lead the way with multiple award nods across various categories.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on MLK Day, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX and stream the next day on Hulu.