Cultural tips and safety advice for women traveling to Jordan

Jordan, a treasure trove of ancient history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality, is a must-visit destination for travelers seeking a blend of culture and adventure. The country is home to the iconic Petra, the expansive Wadi Rum desert, and the therapeutic Dead Sea, drawing visitors from across the globe. For women travelers, understanding Jordan’s culture and safety considerations is key to a fulfilling journey.

About Jordan’s culture

Jordanian culture is shaped by traditional values, yet it is open and respectful. Women are active in various sectors, but the society maintains a conservative stance, particularly in rural areas. Foreign women are often met with respect and curiosity, and locals are known for their hospitality. Embracing local customs is essential for a smooth and enjoyable visit.

Essential tips for women travelers in Jordan

Dress modestly: Opt for loose-fitting clothing that covers shoulders, arms, and legs to show respect for local culture and minimize unwanted attention. A light scarf is handy for visiting religious sites.

Travel smart: Stay vigilant as you would in any travel destination. Use reputable transportation, avoid walking alone at night, and consider joining group tours for remote areas like Wadi Rum.

Respect and awareness: Learn about cultural norms to enhance your experience. Greetings may involve handshakes, and learning basic Arabic phrases can help connect with locals. Always ask for permission before taking photos of people.

LGBTQIA+ considerations: While LGBTQIA+ is not illegal in Jordan, and there is a discreet community, it’s advisable to avoid public displays of affection and be mindful of local sensitivities.

By respecting the local culture, dressing appropriately, and staying aware of your surroundings, you can safely enjoy all that Jordan has to offer. The country’s rich historical sites, natural wonders, and welcoming people make it an unforgettable destination.