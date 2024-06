Hosting OWN’s newest dating series has taught former artist Tahronda Jones a lot about the dating process. In the show, seven couples who have never met in person summon the courage to move into a house to meet their online partner along with twelve other strangers. Jones discusses deciding to ask one couple to leave and explains why some other couples need to do more healing before attempting to be in a relationship.

“The Never Ever Mets” airs Friday at 8/7 CST on OWN.