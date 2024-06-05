5 Black-friendly destinations for expats

With the 2024 U.S. presidential elections on the horizon and ongoing social and racial injustices, many in the Black community are considering life beyond the United States. The allure of a fresh start in a new country is strong, and the number of U.S. citizens relocating internationally has been on the rise for over a decade. For those contemplating a move, here are five destinations where Black expatriates have found community and comfort.

Mexico: A new career horizon

Mexico has become a top choice for Americans seeking a change, with job opportunities and cultural experiences drawing them in. Jessica Matos’s career move to Mexico City turned into a long-term stay, highlighting the country’s potential as a new home for many.

South Africa: The spirit of freedom fighters

Los Angeles native Tuanni Price was captivated by the spirit of South Africans she met during Apartheid protests. Her five-year residence in Cape Town is a testament to the country’s enduring appeal to those who value its rich history and vibrant culture.

Ghana: Embracing the Motherland

Ghana is actively inviting the Black diaspora to its shores, offering a sense of limitless possibilities and a reprieve from the weight of American life. Deijha Gordon’s experience in Accra since 2019 reflects the country’s welcoming energy and potential for personal growth.

Portugal: A European home with African proximity

Heather Courtney’s move to Lisbon was influenced by the city’s accessibility, healthcare, safety, and quality of life. Despite its charms, she acknowledges that Portugal, like any country, is not without its challenges, including issues of racism and colorism.

Indonesia: A spiritual and peaceful retreat

For those seeking a slower pace and spiritual alignment, Indonesia offers a tropical escape. Deirdre Amola’s journey from Houston to Indonesia was motivated by a desire to step off the ‘hamster wheel’ and find genuine happiness and peace.