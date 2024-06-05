Martin Lawrence has been a national treasure for many people throughout his career in television, film, and comedy. As he’s currently on a media tour for his film with Will Smith, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, people have speculated that he may be having health problems, but the actor has shut down those rumors.

In an interview on “Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning,” Lawrence addressed the rumors of his health.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence said. “I’m blessed, I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as h—. Stop the rumors.”

Martin Lawrence Breaks His Silence About His Rumoured Health Issues After Being Seen In Viral Clips With Will Smith Promoting Bad Boys #MartinLawrence

pic.twitter.com/QU1bQxXWEZ — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) June 5, 2024

The rumors have gone on for a while but recently picked up after people assumed he looked disengaged in interviews. Another instance that people have pointed out is Will Smith appearing to help Lawrence walk on the red carpet of the Bad Boys 4 premiere.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Martin Lawrence fans are worried about him after this video of Will Smith assisting Martin to the Stage of their new “Bad Boys Ride or Die” promo released. pic.twitter.com/mdamURqqO2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 1, 2024

Some people have even gone as far as to say that Lawrence has been cloned, while others are recalling a point in time when it was rumored that Lawrence walked in traffic with a gun in his hand, screaming while cars were oncoming.