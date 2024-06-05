Rolling Out

Martin Lawrence responds to rumors of health problems (video)

Many have been concerned about the actor’s health as of late
Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence has been a national treasure for many people throughout his career in television, film, and comedy. As he’s currently on a media tour for his film with Will Smith, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, people have speculated that he may be having health problems, but the actor has shut down those rumors.


In an interview on “Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning,” Lawrence addressed the rumors of his health.


“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence said. “I’m blessed, I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as h—. Stop the rumors.”

The rumors have gone on for a while but recently picked up after people assumed he looked disengaged in interviews. Another instance that people have pointed out is Will Smith appearing to help Lawrence walk on the red carpet of the Bad Boys 4 premiere.


Some people have even gone as far as to say that Lawrence has been cloned, while others are recalling a point in time when it was rumored that Lawrence walked in traffic with a gun in his hand, screaming while cars were oncoming.

  1. Give Martin Lawrence his privacy and pray for his healing and deliverance. His health is a personal matter for him and his family. Prayer really does work

