Apple and Propel Center launch HBCU accelerator program for Black creatives

Apple, in collaboration with the Propel Center, is set to empower the next generation of Black creatives through an innovative arts and entertainment industry accelerator program. This initiative will bring together 50 students from 19 HBCUs to harness their creativity and open doors to new career opportunities.

Program overview

The accelerator program, part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), will kick off on June 10 at Tennessee State University and conclude the following week at Clark Atlanta University. Students will have the unique opportunity to utilize Apple technology to produce music and album art, develop digital marketing narratives, engage in career-focused discussions, network with industry experts, and participate in resume-building workshops

Commitment to creativity and diversity

Alisha Johnson Wilder, director of Apple’s REJI, emphasizes the company’s dedication to fostering creativity and creating more pathways into the arts and entertainment industries for HBCU students. The Propel Center, under the leadership of President Lisa Herring, echoes this sentiment, aiming to nurture and inspire HBCU talent through collaboration and creativity.

Apple’s ongoing social justice efforts

Apple’s commitment to social justice extends beyond the accelerator program. The tech giant has significantly increased its investment in the REJI, from an initial $100 million to over $200 million. This funding supports education, economic empowerment, and criminal justice reform, targeting areas with historical impacts on underresourced communities.

Through initiatives like the Propel Center’s accelerator and the REJI, Apple continues to address equity and diversity gaps in the arts and entertainment industry and other critical business sectors, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to social justice and community support.

The collaboration between Apple and the Propel Center is a testament to the power of technology and education in shaping the future of Black creatives. As the program unfolds, it promises to be a transformative experience for the participating HBCU students, equipping them with the skills, connections, and confidence to thrive in their creative endeavors.