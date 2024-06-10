Hello Alice and Progressive Insurance launch grant program for small businesses

Small business owners are getting a significant boost with the announcement of a $1 million grant program, a collaborative effort by Hello Alice and Progressive Insurance. This initiative will empower entrepreneurs, particularly advancing the prospects of women and minority-owned businesses.

Driving small businesses forward

The Driving Small Business Forward grant is designed to support small business owners by providing 20 recipients with a $50,000 grant each. This substantial financial aid is earmarked for the purchase of commercial vehicles, essential for many growing businesses. The program offers monetary support and includes participation in Boost Camp, a business coaching program by Hello Alice that provides guidance on financial budgeting, forecasting, funding, sales, and customer acquisition strategies.

Empowering entrepreneurs

Progressive Insurance, a leader in commercial auto insurance, is committed to alleviating economic barriers for small business owners. Karen Bailo, commercial lines president at Progressive Insurance, highlighted the company’s dedication to empowering entrepreneurs on their journey. By the end of the program, Progressive will have distributed over $1.5 million in grants, significantly impacting the growth and success of small businesses across the country.

Application criteria

Eligible applicants for the grant are the leading executives of small businesses with no more than 10 employees and less than $5M in annual gross revenue. Applicants must demonstrate a need for a commercial vehicle and business coaching. The application deadline is June 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The vision of Hello Alice

Hello Alice co-founder Carolyn Rodz has expressed the vision behind the company, emphasizing the transformative potential of providing capital to small business owners. She envisions a world where businesses have the necessary resources to thrive, creating a ripple effect that benefits corporations, governments, and the economy.

For small business owners looking to drive their business forward, this grant program presents an invaluable opportunity. With the deadline approaching, interested parties are encouraged to apply and take a step toward securing their business’s future.