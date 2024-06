“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” boasts a star-studded concoction of some of the most relevant names in Black Hollywood. Bringing together Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Chloe Bailey, and Terrance Howard in a series highlighting a robbery that took place the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight ensures action that could prove to be the most memorable project of 2024.

“Fight Night” premieres on Peacock on September 5.