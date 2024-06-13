Spotify is bringing Wrapped to users all year long

Spotify is launching a new feature which will effectively give users Wrapped all year long.

The new My Spotify feature will combine the platform’s AI DJ, Blend playlist, Made For You playlist and more into a “one-stop shop,” the team explained in a blog post.

“Over the next several weeks, listeners will find home page banners and personalized messages in-app revealing their unique My Spotify listening habits.”

“They can also explore personalized features that are exclusive to Spotify, like daylist, DJ, Blend, Daily Mix, or the Made For Yo’ hub — a one-stop shop full of personalized playlists, podcasts, features, and recommendations for each and every listener.”

Spotify said they are “continuously striving to deliver the right piece of content at the right time,” through focusing on personalization.

In a statement, Marc Hazan, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Spotify opened up on the importance of capturing “hyper-personal moments” on the platform.

“Spotify’s world-class personalization is at the heart of this campaign, celebrating the unique relationship between each listener and their Spotify,” he said.

“Our goal is to capture those hyper-personal moments that occur when fans use Spotify,” Hazan added.

“With our products and features, we strive to connect fans with the audio they love in a way that can’t be found anywhere else.”