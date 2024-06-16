‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ surpasses another major milestone

The fourth installment of the critically acclaimed Bad Boys franchise has just reached another momentous milestone as it continues to enjoy domestic dominance at the box office.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence buddy cop film, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die was catapulted by fans beyond the $1 billion global box office milestone. The movie hit $4.48 million in the U.S., bringing the first week’s worldwide total to $79.24 million and the worldwide box office total to $1.25 billion, according to Screen Rant.

‘Bad Boys’ performs well despite fallout from Will Smith’s smackdown of Chris Rock

Although theaters are still rebounding from the pandemic and the all-consuming back-to-back industry strikes, coupled with Smith’s infamous smackdown of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the dramedy has performed well as the nation enters its summer season.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die features Smith and Lawrence reprising their iconic roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Acclaimed actress Tasha Smith replaces Theresa Randle as Lawrence’s on-screen wife. Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, and Dennis Greene also star.

The film has received a stellar 97 percent audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- on CinemaScore.