Eve and Maximillion Cooper celebrate 10 years of marriage

Ten years is a significant milestone in any marriage, and rapper Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper have recently celebrated this achievement. The couple, who met in 2010 and married in 2014, have shared a decade of love, challenges and growth.

The beginning of their love story

Their relationship began at the launch party for Cooper’s Gumball 3000 motor rally in 2010, where Eve performed. Cooper, a former race car driver, was instantly captivated by the actress and rapper. They got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot in a beautiful beach ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, officiated by rapper Bun B in June 2014.

Keys to a successful relationship

Eve has shared the secrets to their enduring relationship, emphasizing honesty and loyalty. “We respect each other, we are the realest. It’s the realest relationship I’ve ever had. He’s my homie,” she told People in 2016. Despite facing cultural differences and online negativity, their bond has only grown stronger.

Overcoming challenges

The couple faced cultural barriers, with Eve being American and Cooper being British. They also received negative comments on social media when they first went public with their relationship. However, their confidence and love for each other helped them overcome these challenges.

Building a family

Over the past decade, Eve and Cooper have supported each other’s careers and welcomed their first child together, son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, in 2022. Eve also became a stepmother to Cooper’s four children from a previous marriage. Their journey as a blended family is a testament to their love and commitment.

As they celebrate their 10th anniversary, it’s heartwarming to see a Black woman loved and a couple thriving despite the odds. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness.