Saquon Barkley joins Philadelphia Eagles, nets $37.8M contract

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has signed a lucrative three-year, $37.8 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. This move places him alongside one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts, on a team that consistently makes playoff appearances.

Barkley’s new deal includes an impressive signing bonus of $11.625 million and guarantees $26 million. His average annual salary will be $12.583 million, and for the upcoming season, he will earn a base salary of $1.375 million, thanks to the hefty signing bonus.

Barkley’s net worth is estimated at $32 million. Previously, he had a four-year contract with the Giants worth $31.2 million, which included a $20.8 million signing bonus and an average salary of $7.8 million.

Barkley’s record-breaking career

During his tenure with the Giants, Barkley accumulated 5,211 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. Now, he aims to bring another Super Bowl ring to Philadelphia. Fortunately, he won’t have to shoulder as much of the offensive load as he did in New York, where he was often the team’s primary offensive weapon.

Barkley is no stranger to Pennsylvania, having been a standout player at Penn State. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Running Back of the Year twice in 2016 and 2017. He holds school records for the most rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53), with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards during his college career.

The Giants selected Barkley as the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Now, as he transitions to the Eagles, fans are eager to see how his talents will contribute to the team’s success.