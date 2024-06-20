Chrissy Teigen defends dirty bathwater photo after getting roasted online

The 38-year-old model is defending her bathing habits following backlash from some online fans over a video her husband John Legend shared of her in the tub.

Posting the same clip on her own Instagram account, she wrote: “Currently getting roasted online for being dirty because no one listened the the audio where I say I’m soaking off body makeup – to shower after!

“Full-blown fights in John’s comments. My favorite is ‘baths are not for bathing.’

“I love a good old fashioned roasting though, u guys are killing it – it being never touching grass ever.”

Her Grammy-winning husband was also amused by the response to the video, which showed his wife in the nude bathing in brown colored water.

“Baths are not for bathing is some amazing internet-ness,” he said in a reply to her post.

In the original video, Teigen explained that she was removing her body makeup, but it was clear some people in the comments didn’t listen.

“The water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels,” she added in the comments.

Teigen – who has kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 16 months, and Wren, 11 months, with John – recently opened up about the dangers of social media, and monitoring her kids’ internet usage.

“Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social [until after high school],” she said while speaking at Aura’s inaugural Digital Parenthood Summit.

I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids.”

“In so much of my life, I feel like people don’t understand me. But being a mom is where a lot of people understand me…

“I love getting to have this community online here to get to share the ups and downs and people get to see it all,” she added.