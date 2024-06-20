Sony skipping Gamescom 2024

After the PlayStation maker revealed at its own State of Play event that it has no new games for its existing franchises coming out until the next fiscal year, it has nothing to show at the big game event, which kicks off on Aug. 21.

“Sony Interactive currently has no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024,” a statement issued to the German website Games Wirtschaft read.

This comes after Nintendo also confirmed it will not be part of Gamescom.

At the Sony event, “Alien Rogue Incursion” and the “Silent Hill 2” remake received release windows.

During the May event, the company announced that their upcoming PSVR2 title — based on the sci-fi movie series — is due to launch during the holiday season of 2024. Sony released a trailer that revealed the player would be exploring a crashed ship on the planet Purdan while the resident xenomorph stalks its prey.

As for the highly anticipated remake of Konami’s horror classic, the game received another terrifying trailer, and was confirmed to be releasing on Oct. 28.

Sony also revealed “God of War: Ragnarok” and its “Valhalla” DLC would be launching on PC on Sept. 19, and is due to support higher frame rates, DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR and super ultra-wide monitors.

Other games revealed at the presentation included Firewalk’s PvP shooter “Concord,” “Grinding Gear Games” RPG “Path of Exile 2” and “Until Dawn’s” PS5 and PC releases. The first title is set to launch on Aug. 23, while the latter two are slated to go on sale in the autumn and winter of 2024, respectively.

Beyond 2024, Skydance’s PSVR2 game “Behemoth,” Capcom’s action-adventure “Monster Hunter Wilds,” TipsWorks and Infold Games’ RPG “Ballad of Antara” and Omega Forces’ hack-and-slash title “Dynasty Warriors Origins” were confirmed to be released at some point next year.

At the end of the event, Sony unveiled that their fan-favorite platformer “Astro Bot” would be returning for a “super-sized” adventure on Sept. 6, on PS5, in which players can explore over 80 unique worlds.