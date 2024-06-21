Rolling Out

New music Friday: J Melodic, Ice Spice, Kehlani, GloRilla, Jaden, Gunna

Some of the top releases for the week of June 20

The summer of heavy music releases continues. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of June 21.

J Melodic, a Philadelphia-based producer and long-time collaborator with Pink Sweat$ and Tierra Whack, recently released his debut album, Melodic. The project, heavily rooted in R&B, was curated at multiple writing camps.


Ice Spice released “Phat Butt.”

Kehlani released Crash, which features Jill Scott, among other artists.


GloRilla released “TGIF.”

Jaden released “Roses.”

IDK released “TiFFANY,” which features Gunna.

G-Eazy released Freak Show.

Your Old Droog released Movie, which features Denzel Curry, Method Man and Yasiin Bey.

Ariana Grande released “the boy is mine (Remix),” which features Brandy and Monica.

Key Glock “Big Big Money.”

Tee Grizzley released “Robbery 7.”

DaBaby released the music video for “DONE TRYING.”

Asake and Central Cee released “Wave.”

Rod Wave released “Lonely.”

Da Beatminerz and Ras Kass released “Back In Style.”

Matt B released Amanzi.

Tre Loaded released “Don’t Panic.”

Lay Bankz released Freshman Grad.

Bodine released “Tu Mujer.”

Lebra Jolie released What Was Said?.

Fridayy released “Baddest In The Room.”

Rema released “BENIN BOYS.”

John Summit and Kaskade released “Resonate,” which features Julia Church.

Jim Jones, Taylor Ricard and Dilla illa released the music video for “Too Turnt.”

Caldwell released “Beer and Baddies.”

Brei Carter released “Sun Still Shining” and “Cake And Eat It Too.”

Iman Nunez released PHASES VOL. 2, which is hosted by “On The Radar”‘s Gabe P.

N3wyrkla released “CH3RRY,” with Timbaland.

Amber Mark released “Lovely Day.”

MAVI released “drunk prayer.”

Victony released Stubborn.

Leo Waters released On Waters Ave.

Ogee1523 released GERAD the Album.

Big Boss Vette released “Ice Me.”

Marty released FLOP ERA VOL. 1.

Dee-1 released “I Apologize,” which features Fredo Bang.

Cardec Drums released “Zikitum.”

Yung Bleu release “What It Means.”

Carlo Da GGP released “Let Me Teach You.”

