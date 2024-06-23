Raptress Latto made history as the first female artist to host Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash on its 29th annual music festival at State Farm Arena.

The 25-year-old “Big Energy” femcee wasn’t kidding when she told her 12 million Instagram followers that “I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests,” this past week.

Turns out that one of the many guests she unveiled to the packed crowd inside the State Farm Arena included superstar Usher.

Latto also cranked the greatest hits of her young meteoric career, including “Sunday Service,” “Big Energy,” and “Put it on da Floor.”

Latto may be the first woman to headline the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash, but it wasn’t the rapper’s first time performing at the festival. Last year, Latto was a surprise guest with Cardi B, NLE Choppa, and 21 Savage.

The night also featured performances by rapper Killer Mike, Key Glock, Hunxho, Bossman DLow, Boosie Badazz, Tee Grizzley, and Rob49. The event paid homage to Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records, the city’s first independent record label with rap pioneers Big Oomp and DJ Montay.