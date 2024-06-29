Nicole Scherzinger is planning to make time for a baby

Nicole Scherzinger is planning to “make time” to have a baby with her fiancé, Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 45, admits she longs to become a mother but has had to prioritize her work after being offered a starring role in the hit Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard. However, she’s adamant the time is coming for her to start a family because, as she puts it, “the clock is ticking.”

“Oh my gosh, I would love to [have a baby]. I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking.

“I want to have a baby, but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children,” she told The Times newspaper.

When asked if her mom is pushing her to start a family, she replied, “No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows everything in God’s timing.”

NScherzinger has been dating former rugby player Thom since 2020, and they got engaged last year. But the singer has confessed she’s yet to start planning the wedding.

When asked about a wedding date, Nicole suggests it will be in the next couple of years once her stage commitments are done.

She added her relationship with Thom works because he’s so organized and tidy.

“It’s nice because he likes a system – he’s extremely organized and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way.

“I don’t know if all rugby players are like this, but he’s the cleanest. He’s OCD like me, and I just love it. It’s great.” Nicole added.

Thom previously declared proposing to Nicole was the “best day” of his life, and he “can’t wait” to get married and start a family with the singer.

“I’m looking to get married soon. I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can’t wait for.” he told Men’s Health magazine.

So, while Nicole is busy lighting up Broadway, it seems like she and Thom are also preparing for a future filled with diaper changes and sleepless nights. But if anyone can juggle it all with a smile, it’s Nicole Scherzinger. After all, she’s got Thom to keep her on schedule.