Black LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs continue to break barriers in diverse industries

Black LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs show resilience and innovation while making significant strides in various sectors. These leaders are advocating for equal rights and creating inclusive spaces and opportunities in their respective industries.

Trailblazers in business and advocacy

James Felton Keith, an economist and the first Black LGBTQ candidate for Federal Office in the U.S., has been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion. Through his company, InclusionScore, Keith helps organizations enhance their DEI practices, creating more equitable workplaces.

Jordyn Jay, founder of the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective, empowers Black trans femme artists by providing visibility and support, ensuring that future generations see themselves represented in the arts.

Innovators in culinary and art

Sianni Dean, the visionary behind Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls, combines traditional desserts with innovative flavors, making her bakery a local favorite and a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity.

Phillip Collins, frustrated by the lack of representation in the art world, founded Good Black Art to provide a platform for Black artists to showcase and sell their work, breaking barriers in a traditionally exclusive industry.

Impact and empowerment

These entrepreneurs exemplify the power of intersectionality, using their platforms to challenge societal norms and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ and Black communities. Their contributions are not only enriching their industries but are also paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse society.