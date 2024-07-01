Taraji P. Henson shines as host at the BET Awards

The BET Awards have always been a platform for powerful statements and unforgettable performances, and this year was no exception. Hosted by the charismatic Taraji P. Henson, the event started with an electrifying homage to Kendrick Lamar’s style and music, setting a high bar for the evening.

Henson’s homage to Kendrick Lamar

The show began with a stunning performance by Megan Thee Stallion, which perfectly set the stage for Henson’s entrance. Emulating Kendrick Lamar’s appearance from his recent Pop Out show in Los Angeles, Henson appeared in a red hoodie, hat, jeans, and sneakers. Her performance wasn’t just about the look; she rapped passionately about the challenges and realities of the film industry, touching on issues like script quality and nepotism.

“Sometimes you gotta pop out and show numbers,” Henson rapped, echoing Lamar’s sentiments about self-expression and authenticity in the industry. The chorus, “This about us, This about us,” resonated with the audience, emphasizing the communal spirit of the event.

Henson addresses political and social issues

Henson, who also hosted the BET Awards in 2021 and 2022, is no stranger to the stage. Her opening set the tone for the night, and she continued to captivate the audience throughout the ceremony. Notably, she addressed political issues as well, taking a moment to comment on recent controversial statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants and employment. Henson’s retort, “[This is] a show packed full of all-stars with Black jobs. Whatever that means,” was met with applause as she highlighted the absurdity of the comment while proudly celebrating the talent present.

The BET Awards continue to be a significant event in celebrating Black excellence and addressing social issues. With hosts like Taraji P. Henson, the show not only entertains but also inspires and provokes thought, making it a must-watch year after year.