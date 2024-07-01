In the landscape of social change and advocacy, few voices resonate as profoundly as Nii-Quartelai Quartey’s. A distinguished political journalist, professor, with a doctoral degree in organizational leadership and a master’s degree in social entrepreneurship and change from Pepperdine University, Quartey is author of “Kamala, the Motherland, and Me.” His unique perspective as a Ghanaian American brings a rich cultural tapestry to his work. In a recent interview, we delved into his inspiring journey, exploring his multifaceted background, his commitment to public service, and his vision for a more inclusive world.

Embracing heritage and identity

Quartey stands as a bridge between cultures, embodying the rich heritage of his Ghanaian father and American mother. Growing up as the youngest of five boys, he had an upbringing was steeped in the values of both the Pan-African era and the Civil Rights Movement. This unique intersection of cultural realities has profoundly shaped his worldview.

“I am really grateful to have been raised by a family that welcomes the fullness of who I am,” Quartey reflects. “I see myself as a bridge between heritage, and I think there are a lot of folks out there like me that are multi-heritage, that are also bridges.” His family’s embrace of his complete identity has inspired him to channel this inclusivity into his work, whether in classrooms, media rooms, or policy discussions.

From a young age, Quartey was driven by the desire to live a life of consequence, a principle instilled by his parents through their acts of service. His father, who often sent hand-me-downs and educational materials to Ghana, and his maternal grandmother’s philosophy of “praying with your hands and feet,” deeply influenced his career path.

This commitment to service has manifested in various forms throughout his life, from advocacy to academia to journalism. “It’s all about reaching people, meeting people where they’re at, and looking for those teachable moments,” Quartey explains. His work aims to build a world that aligns with the ideals of equity and justice, a mission that continues to guide his professional endeavors.

Creating a platform for change

Quartey’s passion for social change found a powerful outlet in “A More Perfect Union,” a program he hosts on KVLA Talk 1580. Produced by Tavis Smiley’s black-owned and operated station, the show amplifies the voices of changemakers and leaders who are actively working to solve societal challenges.

“Anybody can talk about what’s not working or what bad thing happened, but I don’t think we’re talking enough about how people are solving for some of the biggest challenges facing our communities,” says Quartey. “A More Perfect Union” aims to fill this gap, providing a platform for solutions journalism that highlights progress and innovation in the face of adversity.

The show’s inception coincided with the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, marking a critical moment in public discourse. Quartey saw the need for a space that not only addressed issues but also celebrated those who were making tangible differences. This approach aligns with his broader vision of fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

From concept to reality: ‘Kamala, the Motherland, and Me’

Quartey’s latest endeavor, the book “Kamala, the Motherland, and Me,” encapsulates his journey and insights. The book was inspired by his coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Africa, where he traveled to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia. This experience underscored the shared aspirations of black communities across the globe, further reinforcing his commitment to bridge-building.

“Writing this book became very clear to me,” Quartey recounts. “It needed to be memorialized on the written page.” The book, available for pre-order, promises to offer a fresh perspective on Vice President Harris, the African continent, and the interconnectedness of black experiences worldwide.

In “Kamala, the Motherland, and Me,” Quartey centers black voices, echoing the approach of literary giants like Toni Morrison. He aims to reexamine assumptions and provide a narrative that speaks directly to black readers while inviting others to engage with these critical issues.

Quartey’s work is a testament to the power of cultural heritage, public service, and dedicated advocacy. Through his various roles, he continues to inspire and enact change, fostering a dialogue that bridges divides and champions inclusivity. As he moves forward, his contributions will undoubtedly remain pivotal in the ongoing pursuit of equity and justice.

For more insights and to follow his journey, tune into “A More Perfect Union” on KVLA Talk 1580 and explore his book “Kamala, the Motherland, and Me,” available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Stay focused on equity, challenge assumptions, and strive to humanize the leaders and stories that shape our world.