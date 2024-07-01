The YSL RICO trial has suddenly been put on hold after Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville said another judge must decide whether he should be recused from the case. This was after Young Thug’s attorneys filed a motion to recuse Judge Glanville.

“Upon further review, this court will in fact enter an order, sending Mr. Adams and Steel, Mr. Weinstein, and Mr. Banks’ motion to recuse to another judge,” Judge Glanville explained in a written order. “I will enter the order transferring it, and until such time when those two things are decided, we will recess until that time.”

BREAKING: Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is on hold until further notice. Judge Glanville has agreed to have another judge address the defense’s motions to have him recused from the trial. pic.twitter.com/fUBqztXIND — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 1, 2024

The motion claimed that the court and prosecutors had an unlawful and secret meeting on June 10 after key witness Kenneth Copeland refused to testify on June 7 and was held in contempt for the weekend.

Steel received information about the secret meeting between Judge Glanville, Copeland, and prosecutors. When Judge Glanville asked him how he got the leaked information, Steel refused to reveal the source. Judge Glanville, in turn, threatened Steel with contempt multiple times as Steel refused to disclose his source, and he was then sentenced to 10 weekends in jail.

Two days later, the Georgia Supreme Court granted Steel an emergency motion to address the appeal of the contempt order, allowing him to remain free pending the appeal.

The motion claims that the court is “so biased against undersigned counsel and/or Mr. Williams, the court ignored all laws and pursued contempt penalties to attempt to intimidate undersigned counsel to violate the law and ethics in order to continue to help the prosecution convict Mr. Williams and others.”

Steel and other attorneys for the defendants in the trial have moved for a mistrial several times. Still, Glanville has denied all the motions, including denying an original attempt for him to be recused from the trial.