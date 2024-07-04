50 Cent continues to mock Rick Ross following Canada brawl incident

50 Cent is known for his relentless approach when it comes to feuds, and his latest target is none other than Rick Ross. Following a recent incident in Canada, 50 Cent has taken to social media to openly ridicule Ross’ involvement in the brawl that quickly went viral.

Keith Sweat and Earthquake join the ridicule

Earlier this week, 50 Cent shared a video on Instagram Live featuring R&B singer Keith Sweat and comedian Earthquake. During the call, 50 Cent didn’t hold back, mimicking the punches thrown at Ross and commenting on the altercation. The video captured the trio, including Sweat and Earthquake, laughing and joking about the situation, with Sweat humorously singing, “Something ain’t right,” attributing his reaction to his Harlem roots.

50 Cent’s jokes continue

The incident in Canada has been a focal point for 50 Cent’s recent posts. His initial reaction was a blend of humor and faux concern. He addressed his followers, expressing hope that Ross made it home safely and now possesses a better understanding of how to handle himself. “That part where that young guy went like — he did this little move and got knocked out — that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp,” 50 Cent explained in a post.

Continuing his barrage of jokes, 50 Cent later tweeted about Ross needing assistance from Meek Mill and the Dream Chasers crew, humorously describing it as “THE GREAT ESCAPE!” and further mocking Ross’ exit with security.

This ongoing exchange highlights the tense relationship between the two artists, with 50 Cent using the incident to fuel their longstanding rivalry.