Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed on his 26th birthday in Tampa, and since then there have been cryptic messages showing up on his Instagram account.

The latest post came on July 4, where it showed a video of Foolio’s diamond watch and bracelet, with a caption that says “The life of a demi-God. You can never kill a demi-God. The power of voodoo is real and the world will be shocked very soon. Mark these words.”

Another post was shared to Julio Foolio Instagram story, claiming that the power of voodoo is real & the world will be shocked very soon.. Thoughts🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/jVELsMPQs4 — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) July 4, 2024

Another post was made on his account earlier that week of him rising from a casket with a caption that said “My grandma does voodoo.”

Foolio’s party originally started at an Airbnb but became overcrowded, which led him and his crew to go to the Holiday Inn to finish the party.

According to WFLA station in Florida, three other people were shot in the luxury car that Foolio was riding in at about 4:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn hotel. The three individuals were taken to a local hospital and were expected to survive their injuries.

Foolio’s mom posted a message on her Instagram following her son’s death.

“RIP Son … Charles Jones II ‘Foolio'[.] The ‘Real’ Life Story Documentary Coming Soon,” she wrote. “The story that only I can tell because I know the Truths from the Fakes, I think Im the ‘ONLY’ mother that keep it Real while MOST others know d— well what was going on with their OWN sons, this been going on since 2014-2015.”

Foolio’s alleged girlfriend also made a post following the rapper’s death.

“Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.