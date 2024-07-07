Fans of Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary as hard as they are.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback posted the commemoration of the occasion for his six million Instagram fans with Mary J. Blige’s iconic,”‘Sweet Thing” in the background.

“Celebrating eight years of God’s love and grace over us @Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven and back! ”

Ciara told “Entertainment Tonight” that her marriage has turned out like she dreamed it long ago.

“I feel like if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl, and I looked at the idea of my family, and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this,” Ciara explained.

Wilson echoed Ciara’s sentiments.

“Every day I come home from work, and it’s late at night, it’s after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it’s also, you know, our family. It’s us.”

Fans fawned over the entertainment power couple: