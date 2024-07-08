The iconic Aqua Air Jordan 8 is set for a 2025 comeback

Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors, mark your calendars! The beloved Aqua Air Jordan 8 is slated for a re-release in the summer of 2025. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans, as the sneaker is a reissue of the classic 1993 design.

Design and legacy

The Aqua Air Jordan 8 features a sleek black nubuck upper with contrasting grey details near the heel. The design is highlighted by vibrant blue and purple accents on the tongue’s chenille patch and along the midsole extending to the outsole. Originally released in 1993, this model gained fame when Michael Jordan wore it during that year’s NBA All-Star Game. Its subsequent retros in 2007 and 2015 have only added to its storied legacy.

Anticipated release details

While specific details about the release are still under wraps, the sneaker community eagerly awaits more information. The style number for the upcoming Aqua Air Jordan 8 is 305381-006. As of now, the price has not been disclosed, keeping sneakerheads on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the release date. The return of the Aqua Air Jordan 8 is sure to be a highlight of the 2025 summer season, promising to bring a wave of nostalgia and fresh style to the sneaker world.