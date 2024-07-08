Angel Reese sets new WNBA records during standout rookie season

Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky’s standout rookie, has been making waves in her debut WNBA season with a record-breaking series of performances. Reese has impressively set a new record for consecutive double-doubles by a rookie, currently standing at 11. Her remarkable start has set a high bar and earned her a spot as an Eastern Conference all-star, a testament to her immediate impact and popularity.

Reese’s journey in the WNBA is not just about personal accolades. She has become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes, particularly young women who dream of making their mark in professional sports. Under the mentorship of WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon, Reese has embraced a physically demanding style of play that promises longevity and success in her career.

As the WNBA approaches the all-star break, Reese’s statistics are nothing short of impressive, with an average nearing 12 rebounds per game. This performance highlights her invaluable contribution to the Chicago Sky, positioning her as a central figure in the team’s present and future successes. With the all-star game set in Phoenix, Arizona, this season, Reese’s trajectory suggests that her influence will only continue to grow, potentially leading the Sky to new heights in the postseason.

Angel Reese’s early achievements in the WNBA are a clear indicator of her talent and determination. As she continues to develop and refine her skills, the basketball community eagerly watches, knowing that they are witnessing the rise of a new star in the league.