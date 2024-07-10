André 3000 reveals the creative clash behind UGK’s ‘Int’l Players Anthem’

The making of UGK’s 2007 hit single “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” featured a memorable clash between Pimp C and André 3000 over the creative direction of the track. André 3000, known for his innovative approach, decided to remove the drums from his verse, a move that initially infuriated Pimp C.

During an episode of “The Shop,” a show hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, André 3000 shared this intriguing behind-the-scenes story. He explained that after receiving the beat, he chose to record his verse a capella, stripping out the underlying beat, which did not sit well with Pimp C. Pimp C’s initial reaction was one of anger as he felt that the removal of the beat diminished the impact of his own verse.

However, the situation was defused by Atlantic Records A&R Jeff Sledge, who persuaded Pimp C to give the new arrangement a chance, suggesting that the impact when the beat dropped back in would enhance the overall effect of the song. This change was eventually accepted by Pimp C, who saw the value in the unique setup once he understood the dynamics it brought to the track.

The anecdote highlights the complex dynamics and creative differences artists navigate in producing hit music. It also underscores the importance of collaboration and flexibility in achieving a final product that resonates with both the artists and their audience.