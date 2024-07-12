Why Kim Kardashian had salmon sperm injected into her face

Kim Kardashian has gone fishy with a salmon sperm facial.

The Skims founder is all about the $500 beauty treatment that promises a glow lasting several months.

“I got a salmon sperm facial. With salmon sperm injected into my face,” Kardashian casually dropped on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

The 43-year-old star, already famous for popularizing the vampire facial, has never been one to shy away from unconventional beauty treatments. However, she later admitted she regretted undergoing the controversial micro-needling treatment, which uses the person’s blood to rejuvenate the skin.

“A few years ago, I heard about a ‘vampire facial,’ and I was so intrigued.” But due to being pregnant at the time, she couldn’t have the numbing cream, making the pain unbearable. “It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It’s the one treatment that I’ll never do again,” Kardashian said on Instagram in 2018.

Despite her regret, Kardashian acknowledges the benefits it has for the skin, noting that her sister Kourtney is a big fan and many others swear by it. Kourtney, 45, indulges in the beauty treatment whenever possible, often pairing it with a full day of “downtime” to relax and pamper herself.

“I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. … It’s usually a day of downtime, but it’s something I like to do as often as I can,” Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Health magazine in 2020.