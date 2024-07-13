Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are married.

The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F actor, 63, and 44-year-old Australian model – who have an eight-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a five-year-old son, Max Charles – finally got hitched after getting engaged in September 2018.

The couple’s wedding snaps are being showcased by People magazine, which revealed on Friday, July 12 that the duo – decked out in dazzling white attire in the publication’s images – tied the knot on Tuesday, July 9, in Anguilla.

It was reported to be a “small private ceremony in front of family and close friends,” with Paige looking stunning in a corseted gown adorned with lace designed by Mira Zwillinger. Murphy, ever the suave gentleman, was suited up in a white Brioni suit.

This marks Murphy’s second marriage and the first for Butcher. The event took place less than a month after they were spotted together at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere in Los Angeles on June 20. Clearly, he knows how to multitask – premiering movies and planning weddings.

They were also accompanied by Murphy’s other children; Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and 22-year-old Bella Zahra from his previous marriage to his 56-year-old ex Nicole Mitchell. The beloved comedian and actor, with his impressive dad-of-10 title, also has kids Eric, 34, Christian, 33, Myles Mitchell, 31, Zola Ivy, 24, and 17-year-old Angel Iris.

Murphy and Butcher started dating in 2012, and their first child, Izzy, arrived in 2016, followed by Max in 2018 – just eight weeks after their engagement. Clearly, they believe in doing things in pairs.

The former “SNL” star had already sparked rumors of a secret marriage by referring to Butcher as his “wife” twice in June during an appearance on the New York Times podcast “The Interview.” Subtlety, thy name is Eddie.

Butcher has always spoken fondly of husband’s romantic side, once remarking on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes about how “sweet and romantic” he is.

“I told her how wonderful she looks,” Murphy responded when “Extra” asked what he whispered to her on the red carpet. “He actually says that kind of stuff all the time. He’s very, very sweet and romantic,” his new bride confirmed.