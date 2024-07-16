5 yoga positions that help with chronic back pain

Back pain is a common issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Whether it’s due to poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle or an injury, chronic back pain can significantly impact your quality of life. Fortunately, yoga offers a natural and effective way to alleviate this pain. In this article, we will explore five yoga positions that can help with chronic back pain.

Understanding chronic back pain

Chronic back pain is a persistent ache that lasts for more than three months. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including muscle strain, herniated discs and degenerative disc disease. While medications and physical therapy are common treatments, incorporating yoga into your routine can provide lasting relief by strengthening and stretching the muscles that support your spine.

1. Cat-cow pose (marjaryasana-bitilasana)

The cat-cow pose is a gentle way to warm up your spine and relieve tension in the back muscles. This sequence involves moving between two positions: the cat pose and the cow pose.

How to perform cat-cow pose

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale and arch your back, dropping your belly towards the mat while lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling. This is the cow pose. Exhale and round your spine, pulling your belly button towards your spine and tucking your chin towards your chest. This is the cat pose. Continue to move between these two poses, coordinating your breath with your movements for 1-2 minutes.

2. Child’s pose (balasana)

Child’s pose is a restorative pose that gently stretches the lower back, hips and thighs. It also helps to calm the mind and reduce stress, which can contribute to back pain.

How to perform child’s pose

Begin in a kneeling position with your big toes touching and your knees spread apart. Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward, lowering your torso between your thighs. Rest your forehead on the mat and relax your shoulders. Hold this pose for 1-3 minutes, breathing deeply and allowing your body to release tension.

3. Downward-facing dog (adho mukha svanasana)

Downward-facing dog is a versatile pose that strengthens and stretches the entire body, including the back. It helps to lengthen the spine and relieve pressure on the lower back.

How to perform downward-facing dog

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Spread your fingers wide and press firmly into the mat. Tuck your toes under and lift your hips towards the ceiling, straightening your legs and forming an inverted V shape with your body. Keep your head between your arms and your ears aligned with your upper arms. Hold this pose for 1-3 minutes, taking deep breaths and allowing your spine to lengthen.

4. Cobra pose (bhujangasana)

Cobra pose is a gentle backbend that strengthens the muscles of the lower back while stretching the chest, shoulders and abdomen. It helps to improve posture and reduce stiffness in the back.

How to perform cobra pose

Lie face down on the mat with your legs extended and the tops of your feet pressing into the mat. Place your hands under your shoulders, with your elbows close to your body. Inhale and slowly lift your chest off the mat, keeping your elbows slightly bent and your gaze forward. Hold this pose for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply and engaging your back muscles. Exhale and slowly lower your chest back to the mat.

5. Bridge pose (setu bandhasana)

Bridge pose is an effective pose for strengthening the back, glutes and hamstrings. It also helps to open the chest and improve spinal flexibility.

How to perform bridge pose

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the mat, hip-width apart. Place your arms by your sides, with your palms facing down. Inhale and press your feet into the mat as you lift your hips towards the ceiling. Clasp your hands under your back and press your arms into the mat for support. Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds, breathing deeply and engaging your core and glutes. Exhale and slowly lower your hips back to the mat.

The benefits of yoga to alleviate back pain

Incorporating these yoga positions into your daily routine can provide significant relief from chronic back pain. Remember to listen to your body and avoid any poses that cause discomfort. Consistency is key, so practice these poses regularly to experience the full benefits. Additionally, consider consulting with a health care professional or a certified yoga instructor to ensure that you are performing the poses correctly and safely. By combining yoga with other treatments, you can achieve lasting relief and improve your overall quality of life.

