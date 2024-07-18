Venus Williams expresses her mood with creative hairstyles

The 44-year-old tennis ace has sported a variety of different shades and styles in hair over the years and she enjoys being creative with her locks to show off her personality.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I love that whole self-expression. Just being able to be creative and try different hairstyles and show off who you are, or even what kind of mood you’re in, or what kind of personality you have.”

One of her favorite looks was when she and her sister Serena Williams matched each other on court with their braided beads back in 1997.

“It’s a style that young people who are African American wear, so it’s not necessarily a style you would always wear as an adult,” she said.

“You could still wear braids and beads, but probably in a more sophisticated way.”

Typically when she has a game, Venus favors simple styles because her focus isn’t on her appearance.

“I was really looking for something easy because before the match … your mind is elsewhere,” she shared.

The celebrated athlete recently went honey blonde with her crowning glory to promote her partnership with Schwarzkopf Professional for their Up Your Game campaign, and she says she was “thrilled” with the results, despite thinking she wouldn’t be able to pull off the hue because of her “red undertones.”

“I just didn’t think I could do it,” she admitted, adding, “as soon as I saw it, I was thrilled. And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it looks just like Serena.’”

Despite her love of experimenting with her hair, Venus has learned a lot through her new partnership.

“I discovered all the possibilities that you could push boundaries with hair even further,” she explained. “I’m a person who doesn’t have boundaries, so I can’t believe I didn’t try that before.”