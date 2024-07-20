Live Up to It: The all-new Lexus GX redefines outdoor adventure

Rolling out and Lexus have partnered for the remarkably dynamic “Live Up To It” program designed by rolling out to celebrate adventurous Black Americans breaking barriers in their respective fields while introducing the luxurious all-new 2024 Lexus GX. Kavata Swimwear founder Nate Fluellen and Oyster Expedition founder Woodie White are “living up to it” and inspiring others to do the same.

Adventure Ambassador Fluellen assures him it is possible to manifest everything that brings him joy, and it all started when he was a kid.

“I fell in love with the outdoors during my childhood. Playing outside with my friends, riding bikes, going to the park, going up our climbing tree, and going to the pool created my love,” Fluellen said. “When I became an adult, the world became my oyster to live out my childhood adventures around the world.”

Fluellen is a devotee of encouraging the Black Americans to travel and create the best life for themselves.

“My goal with my travel and adventure is always to create another positive image for Black youth to look up to. I live a global lifestyle to inspire and show Black people they have permission to go anywhere on earth,” Fluellen said. “I made a promise to myself to live it up [and] pursue everything that brings me joy. Every day, I’m perfecting how I live up to it and the Lexus GX is my companion.”

White says that his love for adventure compels him to inspire his community to do it in style, and the Lexus GX is the perfect mold for that goal.

“I was drawn to the outdoors for the sense of discovery. The sense of adventure is why I started leading expeditions. I wanted my culture to feel a sense of community solidarity,” White said. “Not only is it about support, sharing stories and celebrating wins, it’s also about breaking stereotypes and reclaiming our space.”

“The outdoors is my call to action for life. Like the Lexus GX, I live up to it. Week after week, it’s about showing up for the community, but also doing it in a stylish manner. If you look good, you feel good, you hike good. The Lexus GX fits that perfectly.”