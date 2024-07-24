Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis co-parenting drama unfolds

Recently, reality star Malika Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis found themselves in a heated exchange on Instagram, igniting speculation about their co-parenting relationship.

What sparked the drama?

Haqq and O.T. share a 4-year-old son named Ace, but their romantic relationship ended in 2019. In a recent Us Weekly interview, O.T. described his relationship with Haqq as amazing.

However, Haqq was quick to dismiss O.T.’s comments as insincere. She reposted the interview on her Instagram Stories, expressing her frustration with the situation: “This fake s— irks me.”

In response, O.T. took to his Instagram Stories, claiming that Haqq offered him $100,000 to have another baby together, which he turned down.

Social media reactions

Fans quickly took to social media to weigh in on the drama. Some commenters defended Haqq’s desire to have another child with O.T., comparing her to her best friend Khloe Kardashian, who has two children with Tristan Thompson.

A brief history of Haqq and O.T.

Malika Haqq and O.T. dated on and off from 2017 to 2019. Their relationship was publicly confirmed when Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019.