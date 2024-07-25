Infinity Song: The best Black sibling band since DeBarge and The Jackson 5

Right now, it seems like the future of music is in the hands of a Black, soft rock band of siblings from Detroit–at least, that’s what Kanye West said about Infinity Song.

Their top-notch tunes are always authentic. They don’t conform to outside expectations of what gifts young Black creatives should present to the world. From their lyrics to how they dress and their dance moves, there’s a reason Jay-Z added the New York City sidewalk performers to his Roc Nation roster of generation-defining superstars like ‘Ye, Rihanna, and J. Cole.

You totally get this when you check out their concert at Atlanta’s Terminal West venue on July 24. When Momo Boyd belts out a Fleetwood Mac cover of “Dreams” that sounds better than the original, when Abraham Boyd contorts his tall frame while dancing, signifying freedom, Black liberation, and Black boy joy, when Angel Boyd crawls on top of a speaker on stage to effortlessly ring a pristine solo, and when Israel Boyd plays his electric guitar solo after hitting a split and giving an impromptu drum solo, you are fully immersed in the Infinity Song experience, and your body can’t help but sway and dance with the rest of the audience, including legendary producer Dallas Austin, former Laface Records teen star RAHBI, and artist, producer, and Kenny Mason’s official DJ, DVDx. The performance is so good that you find yourself on the verge of tears, realizing this is the best Black sibling band since DeBarge and The Jackson 5. Soaking in each angelic note and enjoying a brief escape from real-world issues, as Abraham phrased it, Leemalcolm, a young musician from Douglasville who has two songs out right now (“Summer Days” and “Boy in his Treehouse”), states that he can’t believe he’s watching the group in the flesh. You, Leemalcolm, and everyone else in the audience just abided by the group’s three live-show laws: have fun, have fun, and have fun.

After 90 minutes of high-level and high-energy performances, the group sprints to the merch table to meet a line of fans wrapped around the venue. That’s when you notice every single thing they do is on point, including the smiles on their faces as they greet fans.

infinity song show was 10/10 — ✰ DvDx ✰ (@DvDx_) July 25, 2024