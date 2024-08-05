Celebrating Black excellence at the 2024 Olympics and beyond

As the 2024 Paris Olympics reaches its climax, Team USA is making headlines with remarkable performances from athletes like Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles. These stars not only brought home medals but also captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike, showcasing the power of Black excellence on the global stage.

Olympic highlights

On Aug. 1, 2024, Simone Biles celebrated her victory during the artistic gymnastics women’s all-around final, proudly displaying her gold medal alongside the Olympic Rings. Meanwhile, Sha’Carri Richardson earned a silver medal in the women’s 100 meters, with notable figures like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams cheering from the stands.

Notable appearances

Athletes and celebrities alike made waves at this year’s Olympics. Notable appearances include: Simone Biles celebrating on the podium after her gold medal win in the women’s vault final, Noah Lyles crossing the finish line to secure gold in the men’s 100m final, Snoop Dogg supporting Team USA at various Olympic events, Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, enjoying the gymnastics finals, and Jemele Hill participating in the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic.

The 2024 Olympics have not only showcased athletic prowess but also the vibrant culture and talent within the Black community. From the podiums in Paris to the fans at home, the celebration of Black excellence continues to inspire and uplift.