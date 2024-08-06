The Roots to perform at the Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois

The Roots, one of the most influential and admired hip-hop bands of all time, will perform at the Ravinia on Aug. 24 as part of the venue’s summer concert series.

The Roots and Ravinia: The Perfect Match

The Roots, who have been exalted to the upper echelon of elevated rap since the 1990s, are internationally renowned for their live instrumentation and intelligent artistry, which separated them from other rap groups that depend on two turntables and a microphone.

This historically significant band originated in Philadelphia, where Questlove and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter met in high school in the late 1980s.

Their debut album, Organix, came out in 1993, followed by Do You Want More?!!!??! in 1994, which was powered by the classic single “Proceed.”

The Roots took their game to the next level at the close of the century when they dropped Things Fall Apart in 1999. Including the hit single “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu, the album won a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group in 2000.

Another of the band’s career highlights happened in 2001 when The Roots played live music backing rapper Jay-Z during his MTV “Unplugged” episode. The gig enabled the band to flex their entire musical repertoire before a vast audience.

The Roots later parlayed their fame and esteem into becoming Jimmy Fallon’s house band for his eponymous late-night show, revolutionizing late-night television music.

The Roots are known for their ability to play both contemporary rap and intricate jazz, making them a transcendent band that is a favorite of artists from diverse musical genres. Questlove won an Academy Award in 2022 for his documentary, Summer of Soul, and Black Thought is acclaimed as one of the top emcees in rap, particularly noted for his impressive Funk Flex freestyle in 2017.

Ravinia offers the perfect setting to enjoy The Roots. Whether under the stars on the lawn or in the pavilion, there are no bad seats in the house.