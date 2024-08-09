Travis Scott arrested in Paris following hotel altercation

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris after a physical altercation with his bodyguard at the Grand V five-star hotel. A video that surfaced shows Scott being escorted out of the hotel by police, handcuffed and later seated in a patrol car.

Details of the incident

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Paris time, with police responding to reports of violence. According to authorities, Scott was taken into custody for violence against another person, specifically a security guard who intervened during the fight.

Sources indicate that Scott was frustrated after enduring several days of harassment from the paparazzi, which may have contributed to the altercation. Following his arrest, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation due to injuries sustained during the incident, including shattered glass from the hotel.

As of now, Travis Scott remains in custody, but he has not been officially charged.

Background context

This incident marks another legal challenge for the 33-year-old artist, who is currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Just hours before his arrest, Scott was seen enjoying a U.S. men’s basketball game.

Scott’s recent history with law enforcement includes a prior arrest in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing, where bodycam footage revealed his apprehension towards the police.

Community reaction

Fans and followers are left wondering about the implications of this latest incident on Scott’s career and personal life. What are your thoughts on Travis Scott’s arrest in Paris? Share your opinions in the comments below.