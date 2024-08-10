Fall fashion essentials: Top picks for August 2024

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, August is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for fall. This season, brands are rolling out exciting new collections that are sure to elevate your style. From cozy jackets to trendy collectibles, here are our top picks for August 2024.

Evisu Complex Exclusive Bomber Jacket

Where to buy: shop.complex.com

Price: $409

The iconic Japanese brand Evisu has launched an exclusive bomber jacket for Complex Shop. Made from 100% cotton velvet, this versatile piece features stunning tiger embroidery and logo details, making it perfect for any occasion — from casual coffee runs to dinner outings.

RCOS Packable Nylon Anorak

Where to buy: PacSun and rcoutdoorsupply.com

Price: $95

Reese Cooper’s new sub-label, RC Outdoor Supply, has finally debuted its first collection. The RCOS Packable Nylon Anorak combines style with utility, featuring eye-catching prints and cargo pockets, making it essential for outdoor adventures.

Palace x Champion Cities Hoodie

Where to buy: Palace in-store only

Price: $158

This exclusive hoodie from Palace and Champion celebrates the brand’s Fall 2024 collection with designs inspired by collegiate gear. Available only at select Palace locations, it’s a must-have for fans in London, New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Seoul.

San San Gear x Asics Gel-Terrain Sneakers

Where to buy: sansangear.com

Price: ₩209,000 (approx. $152)

San San Gear’s collaboration with Asics brings a fresh take on the classic Gel-Terrain silhouette. Perfect for those seeking a stylish alternative to Salomon, these sneakers are a standout in the gorpcore scene.

Awake NY x Badfriend Jersey

Where to buy: awakenyclothing.com

Price: $95

This vintage-inspired soccer jersey from Awake and Badfriend features a classic collar and bold logo prints, making it a trendy addition to any casual outfit.

Honor The Gift Tapestry Hoodie

Where to buy: honorthegift.co

Price: $165

Adding a colorful twist to your wardrobe, this zip-up hoodie from Honor The Gift is crafted from patchworked tapestry fabrics and features a logo patch for added flair.

Crenshaw Skate Club Knit Polo

Where to buy: crenshawskateclub.com

Price: $70

The latest drop from Crenshaw Skate Club includes this stylish knit polo, featuring a pink and brown color combo and an embroidered logo, perfect for a laid-back look.

Kith x Marvel x Modernica Fiberglass Chair

Where to buy: kith.com

Price: $595

Celebrate Marvel’s 85th anniversary with this collectible fiberglass chair from Kith, featuring iconic Marvel artwork — a must-have for any diehard fan.

Bottega Veneta AirPods Max Lite Case

Where to buy: bottegaveneta.com

Price: $450

Bottega Veneta’s new silicone case for AirPods Max features the brand’s signature intrecciato weave, combining luxury with functionality.

With these stylish picks, you’ll be ready to embrace the fall season in style. Don’t miss out on these must-have items!