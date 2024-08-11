Influencer goes viral for giving her son a pink bookbag

A social media influencer is defending her decision to purchase a particular color backpack for her son.

TikTok user Baeyoncaa packed her 3-year-old son’s bookbag for his first day in preschool. She noted that some family members have expressed concern over her son’s pink backpack. The bag is “Cocomelon”-themed, a YouTube channel full of nursery rhymes and children’s songs.

“He’s 3 years old — really?” Baeyoncaa said. “Do you think he cares about pink or whatever color this is? No. He’s three.”

She then uploaded another video of her crying in the car about dropping her son off at preschool for the first time.

“Grateful for all of the educators and staff that we trust our children with,” her caption read. “Most of all, all praise to the most high for their safe return home.”

She posted a third video, responding to a comment regarding the pink bookbag video, which received over a million views on the platform.

“If a pink backpack can turn my son gay, maybe he was already gay,” the influencer said. “OK?”

Baeyoncaa that there are many things she’s more concerned with her son becoming in life, like a toxic romantic partner or a horrific criminal.

“I don’t care about him having a pink backpack. It’s ‘Cocomelon.’ He’s far from a sissy,” she said. “Bless your hearts.”

The videos now have over 5 million views on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.