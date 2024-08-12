Serena Williams: The fashion icon of the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were not just about sports; they were a showcase of style, and no one captured the spotlight quite like Serena Williams. As a prominent ambassador for the United States, the tennis legend and fashion icon delivered unforgettable style moments throughout the competition.

Serena Williams: A masterclass in style

Williams’ appearances were a perfect blend of sporty chic and high-glamour sophistication. The mom and entrepreneur made every moment a photo-worthy event, captivating fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Iconic looks that turned heads

One standout moment was Williams’ all-red monochromatic look by Dolce & Gabbana at the opening ceremony. The deep red hue beautifully complemented her golden melanin skin and beach-blonde waves, creating an iconic vibe. The ensemble featured a ruched, midi-length dress with a square neckline, sheer design and corset detailing, paired with a matching red handbag and nude high heels.

From the opening ceremony to the closing event, Williams transformed the streets of the Paris Olympic Village into her personal runway. Her wardrobe included chic short suit sets, stylish mini dresses and designs from renowned brands like Gucci, Nike, Sacai, Off-White, Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton.

Top 5 Serena Williams looks from the 2024 Olympics

Sporty chic: Williams rocked a comfy casual look with black fitted Nike tights, a black tank and an oversized bomber jacket.

Little black dress: She showcased a sophisticated black A-line dress with sheer puffy short sleeves, embodying timeless elegance.

Posh power suit: At the Prelude To The Olympics party, Williams stunned in a slightly oversized Louis Vuitton suit, complemented by bold waves.

Gold medal shine: In a mini dress from Stella McCartney, Williams flaunted her legs, exuding confidence and glamour.

Back to business: Closing her fashion parade in a chic black look from Gucci, Williams proved she means business while looking fabulous.

Serena Williams not only excelled in sports but also set the fashion bar high at the 2024 Olympics. Her ability to merge sport and style is unparalleled, making her a true trendsetter.