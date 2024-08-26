Tyrese Gibson celebrates honorary doctorate

Congratulations are in order for Tyrese Gibson, who has recently been awarded an honorary doctorate, now earning him the title of Dr. Tyrese Gibson. This significant achievement was celebrated during a special ceremony on Aug. 25, 2024, at the Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Gibson’s special day

During an Instagram Live session, Gibson shared his excitement with fans, humorously stating, “My office hours are from nine to three — Dr. Gibson …” As he donned a black, red and gold graduation gown, the moment was filled with joy and pride. The honorary degree recognizes his contributions and impact, adding a new title to his illustrious career.

Mixed reactions on social media

As expected, Gibson’s honorary accolade sparked various reactions on social media. Here are some notable comments:

@braidsbyleondra: “His ole lady in the back like a proud mama ❤️.”

@jungletographytv: “They need to stop it with these honorary degrees lol.”

@hoodrichhcc: “Shout out to my mother who earned her doctorate while facing challenges!”

@jakademik_md: “Ain’t no one gon be able to tell him he’s not Dr. Tyrese 😂😂 oh lord.”

@malikkj_: “I’m not a fan of the honorary doctorate degree. People like myself worked hard for our degrees!”

While some applauded Gibson’s achievement, others expressed their frustrations about the prevalence of honorary degrees, feeling it undermines the hard work of those who earn their degrees through rigorous study.

Gibson’s girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, also joined the celebration, expressing her excitement with a heartfelt, “Yesssssss 🤗.”

Celebrity honorary degrees: A trend?

Gibson isn’t alone in receiving honorary accolades. Recently, comedian Pretty Vee also faced mixed reactions after being awarded her honorary doctorate in humanitarianism. She addressed critics by emphasizing that God qualifies individuals for greatness, encouraging others to embrace their achievements.

As Gibson enjoys this new chapter as Dr. Tyrese Gibson, the conversation around honorary degrees continues to evolve. While some celebrate these recognitions, others call for a distinction between earned and honorary titles. Regardless, Gibson’s journey serves as a reminder of the diverse paths to success and the importance of celebrating achievements, both big and small.