Nicki Minaj set to release ‘Gag City Reloaded’ and kick off tour

Nicki Minaj revealed that she will release a deluxe edition of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, titled Gag City Reloaded, on Sept. 13. The announcement came through an Instagram post, where the rapper also shared personal moments with her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.



What’s new in Gag City Reloaded

Minaj has been actively engaging with her fans — affectionately known as the Barbz — on her X account. She has teased that the rerelease will feature verses from guest artists, with one track expected to be a standout. Minaj claimed it will “immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era.”

Success of Pink Friday 2

Originally released in December 2023, Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Album 200 chart, according to Rolling Stone, selling 228,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. This success solidified Minaj’s status as the female rapper with the most number one albums on Billboard, surpassing Foxy Brown’s previous record.

Upcoming tour details

The release of Gag City Reloaded will coincide with the second leg of Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 Tour,” which initially kicked off in March. The revamped tour is set to start on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia and will make stops in major cities including:

Washington

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Miami

The tour will conclude in Minaj’s hometown of Queens, New York, on Oct. 11, making it a highly anticipated event for fans. Fans are eagerly awaiting what she has in store!